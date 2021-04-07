LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 1,028 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and 10 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Of the new cases, 300 were from Monday and Tuesday "but could not be confirmed and announced until today due to a technical issue on the reporting platform," Gov. Andy Beshear's office said in a news release.
"Today’s case report reminds us that even though we’ve come so far in the fight against COVID-19, this isn’t over yet," Beshear said in the news release. "Please, if you’re 16 or older, get vaccinated. Keep masking up in public spaces even if you have been vaccinated. None of us want to throw away our progress."
Four of the deaths reported Wednesday were tied to the state's ongoing audit of death certificates, according to Beshear's office. Among the new deaths were a 45-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man from Jefferson County.
The coronavirus has been a contributing factor in the deaths of at least 6,198 Kentuckians since it was first reported in the state, data show.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, fell slightly from 2.89% on Tuesday to 2.87% on Wednesday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
As of Tuesday, 1,481,252 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the state's online dashboard. Anyone age 16 and older is now eligible to sign up for vaccination appointments. For more information on where you can get vaccinated, click here.
Data show 383 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 112 being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 60 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's 327,377 confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 50,122 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.