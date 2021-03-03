LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials confirmed 1,175 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Wednesday alongside 33 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The state's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, dropped from 4.76% to 4.60%, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
The coronavirus-related deaths announced Wednesday bring Kentucky to 4,704 reported since the virus was first reported in the state in March 2020. Among the victims were two women, ages 73 and 83, and four men, ages 58, 74, 84 and 89, from Jefferson County.
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 731,793 Kentuckians as of Wednesday had received the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus immunization.
As of Wednesday, 680 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to health officials, while 175 were being treated in intensive care units. More than 70 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 407,373 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 47,927 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
