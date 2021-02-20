LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Saturday confirmed 1,333 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and 25 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Of the new cases, 205 were reported in Jefferson County, data shows.
The state did not provide the ages, genders or home counties of the 25 new COVID-19 victims reported Saturday. More than half of the 4,426 Kentuckians who have died from the coronavirus were age 70 or older, according to data from Kentucky Public Health.
After surpassing 7% on Thursday, Kentucky's positivity rate has started to decline again. The rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, dropped from 6.89% on Friday to 6.77% on Saturday, according to Kentucky Public Health.
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 570,463 Kentuckians as of Saturday had received at least the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus immunization.
As of Saturday, 921 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state health officials, while 245 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 120 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 396,018 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 46,702 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.