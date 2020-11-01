LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky shattered its previous record for the number of new coronavirus cases reported in a week with 1,423 new cases reported Sunday.
Since Monday, Oct. 26, health officials have reported 11,774 new infections in the Bluegrass State. That's 2,439 more cases than the previous record (9,335) set between Oct. 19-25.
"If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be," said Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
The governor continued to urge Kentucky's red-zone counties to follow his recommendations to curb the spread of the virus.
"I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring," he said.
Beshear also announced four more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, bringing the state's death toll to 1,489 since March. The victims Sunday were a 64-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 72-year-old man from Bullitt County, a 74-year-old man from Jessamine County and a 64-year-old woman from Madison County.
In a statement, Kentucky's public health commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack, said the state "is in a critical situation. The spread of COVID-19 is accelerating at a dangerous pace."
Kentucky's positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, rose slightly to 6.14% on Sunday. The positivity rate has remained above 6% since Wednesday.
As of Sunday, 994 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the respiratory virus, with 250 of the patients in intensive care units and 136 on ventilators.
Out of the new cases, 301 were from Jefferson County, and 163 were from Fayette County, according to a report by Kentucky Public Health.
