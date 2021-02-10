LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State health officials on Wednesday confirmed 1,914 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and 49 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Wednesday marked the 22nd consecutive day in which Kentucky has reported more than 30 coronavirus-related deaths. Among the new victims was a woman, age 84, from Jefferson County.
In total, 4,175 Kentuckians have died from the virus since it was first reported in the state in March 2020.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, is continuing a downward trend. The rate dropped from 7.66% on Tuesday to 7.5% on Wednesday — the lowest it's been since November 2020.
"We are still seeing far too many deaths, but this decreased positivity rate is a really hopeful leading indicator," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. "We have come so far in our fight against this virus – now, we need to hang on until we reach the finish line."
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 464,662 Kentuckians as of Wednesday had received the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus immunization — up from 452,532 on Tuesday.
Due to hazardous winter weather bearing down on Kentucky in the coming days, the state's regional COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed Thursday to ensure residents are not traveling amid dangerous conditions.
People who had an appointment Thursday at one of the Kroger-run sites, located in Lexington, Bowling Green and Covington, will be rescheduled for the following week.
"Each of you has an appointment next Thursday at the same time and at the same location," Beshear said during a briefing Wednesday afternoon.
The governor on Tuesday said he will announce the locations of more regional vaccination sites around the commonwealth on Thursday.
Louisville's mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena closed early Wednesday. Health officials said anyone who had an appointment at the site after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday will been contacted and invited to reschedule their appointments for later this week or next week.
Officials plan to monitor conditions and make a decision by 6 a.m. Thursday whether the site will open for the day.
Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 244 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to Kentucky Public Health. Data released Monday show 95 of the commonwealth's 120 counties were experiencing a "critical" spread of the virus.
As of Wednesday, 1,191 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state health officials, while 336 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 160 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 383,032 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 45,297 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
