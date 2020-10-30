LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials in Kentucky confirmed 1,941 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 15 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
Of the new cases, 406 were reported in Jefferson County, according to Kentucky Public Health.
Friday marks the most new coronavirus cases Kentucky has reported in a single day since March, excluding a report from Oct. 7 that included more than 1,400 backlogged cases. The state's positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, rose from 6.04% on Thursday to 6.19% on Friday.
"We absolutely must double down in terms of applying caution," said Dr. Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, in a news release. "With nearly 70 counties now in the red zone, I am pleading with you to observe both Halloween and Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Lives and livelihoods literally depend on all of us doing our part."
As of Friday, 974 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19 (up five patients from Thursday) and 241 people were being treated for the respiratory disease in intensive care units (up seven from Thursday), according to Kentucky Public Health. Beshear said 121 patients were on ventilators Friday.
"Remember, the more cases, the more people in the hospital, the more people in the ICU and the more people who die," the governor said in a news release Friday. "It's time for a coordinated community effort with everybody on board. Now is the time for leadership, not for excuses."
The 15 deaths reported Friday bring Kentucky's virus-related death toll to 1,476 since March. Among the victims were two men, ages 66 and 67, from Jefferson County, according to the governor's office.
