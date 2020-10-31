LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Reporting 1,986 new coronavirus cases Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has set another record for infections reported in a week, surpassing last week's record by "almost a thousand."
"We still have one day to go," the governor said in a news release. "We need your help."
Saturday marks the most new COVID-19 cases Kentucky has reported in a single day since March, excluding a report from Oct. 7 that included more than 1,400 backlogged cases. Of the 1,986 new cases, 331 were reported in Jefferson County, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Kentucky's positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, dipped from 6.19% on Friday to 6.10% on Saturday. The positivity rate has remained above 6% since Wednesday.
The amount of Kentuckians hospitalized with the virus (964) and being treated for it in intensive care units (236) have both slightly declined from Friday. As of Saturday, 117 COVID-19 patients across the state were on ventilators.
With nine more virus-related deaths reported Saturday, the state's death toll climbed to 1,485 since March. Among the victims Saturday were a 76-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 54-year-old woman from Daviess County, a 77-year-old man from Pike County, a 61-year-old man from Lee County, a 71-year-old woman from Montgomery County, a 76-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 90-year-old man from Henderson County, a 95-year-old man from Jessamine County and a 69-year-old man from Lewis County.
Both Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, urged Kentuckians celebrating Halloween to take precautions.
"If you choose to go out, avoid crowds," Stack said in the news release. "If you are around others, please, maintain a safe social distance, wear a face covering and practice hand hygiene, whether you’re preparing treats to pass out or picking up treats that have been distributed following healthy Halloween guidelines. This is our most effective barrier to spreading infection until there’s a vaccine."
Of Kentucky's 107,219 total coronavirus cases since March, Kentucky Public Health said at least 18,468 have recovered.
