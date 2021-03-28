LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the 11th consecutive week, Kentucky has reported a decline in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday in a tweet.
Health officials on Sunday confirmed 361 new cases and eight more deaths in which the coronavirus was a contributing factor, according to the governor's tweet.
Gov. Beshear announced 11 weeks of declining #COVID19 cases in the commonwealth, with 361 new cases reported Sunday. The Governor also announced 1.3 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated. https://t.co/GbIUPdLrzt pic.twitter.com/fdUUJ3rgRz— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 28, 2021
To date, at least 6,031 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.
The positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, stood at 2.88% on Sunday, Beshear's tweet says. The rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, the World Health Organization says. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.
Data show 381 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 96 being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 30 residents were on ventilators.
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 1,310,912 Kentuckians had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Sunday. For COVID-19 vaccine information and locations in Kentucky, click here. For additional information about getting signed up to get vaccinated, click here or here.
The state is still providing free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccination appointments. Click here for a list of participating transportation agencies, or call Kentucky's COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 855-598-2246.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's 323,473 confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 49,490 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
