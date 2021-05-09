LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Sunday confirmed 195 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and eight more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Sunday's update brings Kentucky to at least 338,713 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease since it was first reported in the state, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. The coronavirus has been a contributing factor in the deaths of at least 6,586 Kentuckians.
As of Sunday, 1,867,037 people had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet. Anyone 16 or older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. For more information on where you can get vaccinated, click here.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, fell slightly from 3.32% on Saturday to 3.28% on Sunday, according to Kentucky Public Health.
Data show 396 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday and 114 patients being treated in intensive care units. More than 50 virus patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 51,824 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
