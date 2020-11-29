LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported 2,803 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
Of the new cases reported Sunday, 471 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. With Sunday's report, the governor said the state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, rose from 8.95% on Saturday to 9.24%.
Beshear also reported 11 additional deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, bringing the state's death toll to 1,896 since March.
In a news release, Beshear ended the Thanksgiving weekend by expressing gratitude to Kentuckians who have made sacrifices to help curb the spread of the virus.
"The thing about this crisis is, all of us might step up in a different way, but each of our contributions matter," Beshear said in the news release. "To every family who changed their traditions this year to keep others safe – thank you. To our only line health care workers and first responders who have put your own safety at risk during this pandemic – thank you. To our tireless neighbors battling food insecurity and making sure Kentuckians can put dinner on the table, on Thanksgiving and every day – thank you. And to the retail, grocery, logistics and food and beverage professionals who did the right thing to keep yourselves and customers safe this week – thank you."
As of Sunday, 1,709 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, 407 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units and 218 virus patients were on ventilators, according to the governor's office.
"The massive increase of COVID-19 in the commonwealth during November has shattered prior records," said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, in a news release.
"As we finish the Thanksgiving weekend, we need to show our kindness and caring for each other now more than ever. The spread of the virus is at an all-time high, but science and experience have shown that we are not powerless to shape our future. If we all wear masks, stay six feet away from those outside our home, limit travel and stay home if we are sick, we can put ourselves on a better path, stay safe and suppress COVID-19."
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 176,925 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported since March, at least 27,998 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
