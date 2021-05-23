LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Sunday reported 215 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and 11 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor. In a tweet, Gov. Andy Beshear said the commonwealth saw a decline in weekly cases from the week before.
Sunday's update brings Kentucky to 343,096 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. The virus has been a contributing factor in the deaths of at least 6,716 Kentuckians.
Beshear said he could not provide an update on how many Kentuckians had been vaccinated against the virus because of "continuing delays with the federal vaccination database." As of the most recent update Friday, at least 1,957,642 Kentuckians had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
For more information on how to sign up for a vaccination appointment, click here.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, rose slightly from 2.63% on Saturday to 2.64% on Sunday, according to Kentucky Public Health. To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
Data shows 338 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday and 107 patients being treated in intensive care units. More than 50 virus patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 52,526 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
