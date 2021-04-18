LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Sunday confirmed 275 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and eight more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The update brings Kentucky to at least 331,407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported since it was first detected in the state, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. The virus has been a contributing factor in the deaths of at least 6,338 Kentuckians.
On Sunday, Gov. Beshear announced 275 new #COVID19 cases in the commonwealth, and a positivity rate of 3.48%. Read more at https://t.co/8qrSMnBDnH. pic.twitter.com/Mvzv0YZomu— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 18, 2021
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, rose from 3.42% on Saturday to 3.48% on Sunday, data show.
Of the eight virus-related deaths reported Saturday, four were tied to the state's ongoing audit of death certificates, according to Kentucky Public Health. The state did not provide the ages, genders and home counties of the victims announced Saturday, but data show more than half of the Kentuckians who have died from the virus have been age 60 or older.
As of Saturday, 1,660,753 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the state's online dashboard. Anyone age 16 and older is now eligible to sign up for vaccination appointments. For more information on where you can get vaccinated, click here.
Data show 394 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 98 being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 40 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 50,756 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
