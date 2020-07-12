LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State health officials identified 277 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
Sunday's report brings Kentucky to at least 19,389 total infections since the pandemic began.
The number of reported cases from July 6 to July 12 compared to cases reported between June 29 and July 5 shows a 48.7% increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, Beshear said in the release.
"Given the elevated rate of positive COVID-19 cases that continues to increase, the need to curb spread of infection and keep others safe must be taken seriously. It is important for everyone to realize we all have a role in containing this disease so hospital capacity remains at a manageable level," said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, in a news release. "Kentuckians must stay committed to this very important effort."
Three more Kentuckians have died after contracting COVID-19, two men from Fayette County, ages 71 and 87, and a 100-year-old woman from Shelby County, Beshear reported Sunday. That brings the total number of virus related deaths in the state to 625.
"This is serious," Beshear said. "So what we need everybody to do is wear that mask. It's a requirement, just like wearing your seat belt."
