LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Sunday reported 287 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and eight more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Sunday's update brings Kentucky to 341,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. The virus has been a contributing factor in the deaths of at least 6,656 Kentuckians.
More than 1.9 million Kentuckians as of Sunday had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet. For more information on how to sign up for a vaccination appointment, click here.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, fell from 2.83% on Saturday to 2.79% on Sunday, according to Kentucky Public Health. To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
Data show 381 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday and 112 patients being treated in intensive care units. More than 50 virus patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 52,215 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
