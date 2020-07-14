LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky reported 576 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the second-highest daily tally since the pandemic began, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
“We are certainly in a time of escalating cases,” Beshear said, adding the accelerating viral spread makes his mandatory mask order all the more important. “…Today ought to be just one more wake-up call.”
Kentucky reported 625 cases on May 5, but the results included a full batch of tests from a state prison, Green River Correctional Complex, which accounted for about half of the new cases that day.
"If 400 made you jump, 576 ought to create a knot in your stomach because what we face is very, very real," Beshear said.
While Kentucky cases are on the rise, Beshear said wearing masks and other health measures could be the difference between keeping the virus manageable or ending up like Arizona, which is has been reporting about eight times as many daily lately despite having about 1.5 times Kentucky's population. Arizona reported 4,273 new cases Monday.
"Our actions over theses next 10 days to 14 days ... are going to determine whether we continue to be a leader, we continue to be one of the best states in the country or we go the route of Arizona," Beshear said.
Kentucky's average rate of positive tests over the previous seven days fell to 3.95%, from 4.35% on Monday.