LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported 3,558 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
With the Food and Drug Administration authorizing emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Friday evening, the governor said Kentucky's first shipment of doses should be available early next week for frontline health care workers and the state's long-term care facilities.
"It will still be some time before everyone can get vaccinated and we have to stay vigilant until that time," Beshear said in the news release. "It is morally imperative that we get the vaccine to the most vulnerable Kentuckians first."
The state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, dropped for a ninth day in a row — from 8.86% on Friday to 8.79% on Saturday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
"Decreasing statewide positivity rates are encouraging, but they are the result of difficult choices made to decrease spread of disease," said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, in the news release. "Multiple Kentucky hospitals are still under strain and the market for available health care workers has become extremely tight as states around the nation experience massive COVID-19 surges, overwhelming their hospitals.
"Every Kentuckian has choices to make – choices that matter tremendously – in the weeks ahead," Stack added. "Wear your mask, socially distance and if you are sick, seek medical care or stay at home until you are fully recovered."
Jefferson County topped all Kentucky counties with 588 new cases reported Saturday, Kentucky Public Health said in its daily report. Of the state's 120 counties, 119 are reporting a "critical" spread of the virus, according to data from the Department of Public Health.
Beshear also announced 24 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, bringing the state's death toll to 2,192 since the pandemic began. Among the victims Saturday were an 88-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from Hardin County and a 94-year-old man from Nelson County.
As of Saturday, 1,711 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the governor. More than 420 patients were being treated for the virus in intensive care units, while 199 were on ventilators.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 220,660 confirmed cases of reported since March, 31,507 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
