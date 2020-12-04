LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported 3,614 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office. Of the new cases, 576 were confirmed in Jefferson County, Kentucky Public Health said in a report.
The governor also announced 25 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor. Kentucky has seen 2,039 deaths related to COVID-19 since it was first reported in the state in March. Among the victims Friday were two men, ages 67 and 71, from Jefferson County.
The governor on Thursday outlined how the state plans to distribute an initial batch of 12,675 doses of the vaccine throughout 11 hospitals, including three in the Louisville area.
"Within the next 10 days or so we might be giving out the first vaccines," Beshear said in the news release. "That means every loss of life and every extra infection that happens between now and then is entirely avoidable."
The state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, fell from 10.07% on Thursday to 9.93% on Friday. Of Kentucky's 120 counties, 114 were experiencing a "critical" spread of the novel coronavirus, according to data from the Department of Public Health.
As of Friday, 1,792 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the governor's office. More than 400 patients were being treated for the virus in intensive care units, while 230 were on ventilators.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 194,193 confirmed cases of reported since March, at least 30,071 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
