LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 344 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and 13 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, fell slightly from 2.90% on Monday to 2.89% on Tuesday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Of the 13 virus-related deaths reported Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said six were tied to the state's ongoing audit of death certificates. Among the victims were two women, ages 63 and 82, and three men, ages 71, 89 and 91, from Jefferson County.
The coronavirus has been a contributing factor in the deaths of at least 6,184 Kentuckians since it was first reported in the state, data show.
As of Tuesday, 1,459,190 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the state's online dashboard. Anyone age 16 and older is now eligible to sign up for vaccination appointments. For more information on where you can get vaccinated, click here.
"If you’ve already been vaccinated, reach out to one friend or family member who is still trying to get signed up and see if you can help them," Beshear said in a news release. "This is an all-hands-on-deck effort. We are in a race against harmful COVID-19 variants that could threaten the progress we’ve all sacrificed so much to achieve."
Data show 376 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 116 being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 50 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's 326,828 confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 50,061 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
