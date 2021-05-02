LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Sunday confirmed 368 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and five more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Sunday's update brings Kentucky to at least 336,336 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,517 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Of the deaths reported Sunday, one was from the state's ongoing audit of death certificates, according to a tweet from Gov. Andy Beshear.
As of Sunday, 1,768,443 Kentuckians had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the state's online vaccination dashboard.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, rose slightly from 3.40% on Saturday to 3.43% on Sunday, Kentucky Public Health said in its daily report.
Data show 416 Kentuckians hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19 and 106 patients being treated in intensive care units. More than 40 coronavirus patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 51,514 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
