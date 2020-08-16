LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials confirmed 390 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday and three new deaths related to the respiratory disease, Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a news release.
Thirteen of the new cases reported Sunday were in children ages 5 and younger, according to the governor's office.
Jefferson County reported 160 new cases Sunday, according to data from Kentucky Public Health.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, Beshear did not provide an update on the state's positivity rate, which dropped from from 5.68% on Friday to 5.45% on Saturday.
Since Monday, Kentucky has reported more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases.
"The total number of new COVID-19 cases has increased this week which shows the disease is still very active in Kentucky, but on a positive note it appears that Kentuckians have stopped the exponential growth of the virus," Beshear said in a news release.
The new deaths reported Sunday bring Kentucky's virus-related death toll to 813 since March. According to the governor's office, the victims were: a 67-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 73-year-old woman from Perry County and a 91-year-old woman from Franklin County.
Dr. Steven Stack, the state's public health commissioner, said the state's coronavirus mortality rate is currently 2.1%, below the 3.2% national average.
"This success is a combination of accomplishments including keeping COVID-19 from spreading out of control, excellent health care and more widespread testing than many other states," Stack said in the news release.
Sunday's update brings Kentucky to at least 39,315 cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first reported in the state in March.
