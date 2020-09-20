LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials confirmed 439 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday and three more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
Of the new cases reported Sunday, Beshear said 68 were in children ages 18 and younger, including a 2-month-old.
"As we saw Saturday with more than 1,000 cases, COVID-19 remains highly infectious, and we must be vigilant to prevent a spike that will claim even more Kentuckians," Beshear said in the news release.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, the governor's office did not provide an update on the state's positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive. As of Saturday, the rate was 3.82%.
Kentucky's virus-related death toll increased to 1,111 since March with Sunday's update. Beshear said the victims reported Sunday were a 91-year-old man from Boyd County and a 66-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman from Fayette County.
Of Kentucky's 61,542 total cases since March, at least 11,237 have recovered.
Indiana
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 756 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to a news release.
Three more Hoosiers who tested positive for the virus have died, ISDH said, bringing the state's virus-related death toll to 3,281.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," the health department said in a news release.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has reported 2,117 total cases and 56 total deaths. Floyd County has reported 1,303 total cases and 61 total deaths.
