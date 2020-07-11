LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State health officials identified 453 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Saturday — the second-highest number of new infections reported in a single say since the pandemic began.
The new infections take Kentucky to at least 19,121 total and have moved the state out of a plateau phase, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
"This is another day where it shows that we are no longer in a plateau but cases are increasing," Beshear said in the release. "We must act now."
Saturday's new cases lag only a daily total of 625 cases from May 5, although that figure included more than 300 cases from the Green River Correctional Complex. On Friday, 425 new cases were reported.
In a statement, Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, said Saturday's report demands "serious attention."
"Today’s numbers confirm that we will need to continue to take this pandemic seriously," Stack said in the news release. "... In addition to remaining at least six feet away from anyone from outside of your household, sanitizing your hands and other high-touch surfaces, this includes wearing a face covering any time you are in public or indoors, such as in grocery stores or business offices. Wearing a face covering is one of the most important steps we can take to keep our communities safe and continue on the path to reopening Kentucky."
Two more Kentuckians have died after contracting COVID-19, Beshear said. The victims were both Jefferson County residents, a 69-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man. Jefferson County reported 64 new cases Saturday for a total of at least 4,522, according to state health officials.
The new deaths bring the state to 622 deaths related to the respiratory illness.
According to a report from Kentucky Public Health, 370 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 75 are being treated for the respiratory disease in intensive care units.
Of the state's positive cases, at least 5,258 patients have recovered.
State health officials have processed at least 475,983 coronavirus tests as of Saturday, Beshear said.
