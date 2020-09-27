LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday reported 456 additional cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, bringing the state total to 66,491.
Sixty of Sunday's reported cases were children 18 and under, and 10 ages five and younger, with the youngest being a 2-month-old, Beshear said in a news release.
The governor also announced three additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 1,157.
"We know we must do better if we want to continue on the path toward regaining the parts of our lives that have been on hold," Beshear said in a news release. "If we want to protect each other and our economy, if we want to get our kids back in school, the message is clear for Team Kentucky: Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands regularly and avoid crowds."
The state's positivity rate will be updated Monday because of limited reporting on Sundays.
Indiana
The state of Indiana reported 921 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 117,450.
The Indiana State Department of Health said three more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,354. To date, 1,358,860 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,350,390 on Saturday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,236 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,389.
