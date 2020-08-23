LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials confirmed 467 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday and nine additional deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.
Sunday’s update brings the state to at least 43,529 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported since March.
Since Monday, the state has reported 4,450 new cases of the respiratory disease, 42 cases less than the 4,492 reported last week.
"We remain in a plateau with our number of new cases, which is positive, but we have to see those numbers steadily decline," Beshear said in the news release. "All of your sacrifices are working, and we must all continue to be patient and do our part to drive those numbers down."
The governor said 79 of the new cases reported Sunday were in children ages 18 and younger, including a 3-day-old.
"We are seeing a steady number of coronavirus cases among the young in Kentucky, and make no mistake: Youth is not a guarantee of a good outcome against this virus," Beshear said in a news release.
Kentucky’s virus-related death toll jumped to 881 with the nine deaths reported Sunday. According to the governor's office, the victims included:
- a 77-year-old woman from Oldham County,
- a 63-year-old man from Shelby County,
- a 63-year-old man from Johnson County,
- a 72-year-old man from Knox County
- an 88-year-old woman from Scott County,
- two men, ages 73 and 78, from Lewis County
- a 90-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man from Green County
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, Beshear’s office did not provide an update on the state’s positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive. As of Saturday, the rate was at 4.84%, after it remained at 5.18% on Thursday and Friday.
"Based on the number of new cases, Kentucky concludes this week at the end of a new and elevated four-week plateau," said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, in the release from Beshear’s office. "While this is good news, we remain in a difficult place and Kentucky could quickly begin a rapid escalation."
As of Sunday, the positivity rate in Jefferson County is 9.1%, according to the Department of Public Health and Wellness' COVID-19 dashboard.
More than 9,400 Kentuckians who have contracted COVID-19 have recovered.
Indiana
Health officials in Indiana reported 618 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 85,932 since March.
As of Sunday, the Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, is 7.4%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). The state's total positivity rate is currently 8.8%.
ISDH said two more people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of deaths related to the respiratory disease in the state to 3,003.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days," the health department said in a news release.
As of Sunday, more than 41% of intensive care unit beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 977,802 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 969,646 on Saturday. Statewide, more than 1.2 million tests have been administered.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,567 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 979, according to ISDH.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
