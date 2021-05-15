LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Saturday reported 488 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and five more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Saturday's update brings Kentucky to 340,790 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. The virus has been a contributing factor in the deaths of at least 6,648 Kentuckians.
More than 1.9 million Kentuckians as of Saturday had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet. For more information on how to sign up for a vaccination appointment, click here.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, fell from 3.00% on Friday to 2.83% on Saturday, according to Kentucky Public Health. To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
Data show 403 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday and 115 patients being treated in intensive care units. More than 50 virus patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 52,201 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
