LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials reported 49 more deaths in which the coronavirus was a contributing factor on Saturday alongside 3,795 new cases.
Saturday's single-day death toll brings Kentucky to 3,386 total deaths since COVID-19 was first reported in the state. On Thursday, health officials reported a record 58 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The state did not provide additional information about the new virus-related deaths reported Saturday. According to data from Kentucky Public Health, more than half of the Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19 were age 70 or older.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday held a ceremony for Kentucky's victims of the pandemic at the state Capitol, with more than 3,300 Americans flags placed on the grounds in memory of those who have died from the virus.
In some good news, Beshear said in a tweet Saturday that Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate remained below 11% for the second day in a row. The positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, fell for a fifth consecutive day from 10.80% on Friday to 10.56% on Saturday.
Health care professionals as of Friday had administered 267,577 doses of coronavirus vaccine statewide, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health's vaccination dashboard. Beshear on Thursday said the state is in line to receive roughly 57,000 vaccine doses over the next week.
Of the new cases reported Saturday, 603 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to Kentucky Public Health. Data released Saturday show 117 of Kentucky's 120 counties were experiencing a "critical" spread of the virus.
As of Saturday, 1,604 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Kentucky Public Health, while 403 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 200 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 344,568 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 41,633 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
