LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Saturday confirmed 505 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and 10 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, rose from 2.79% on Friday to 2.99% on Saturday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Of the 10 virus-related deaths reported Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said eight were tied to the state's ongoing audit of death certificates. The state did not provide the ages, genders and home counties of the victims announced Saturday, but data from Kentucky Public Health show more than half of the 6,241 Kentuckians who have died from the virus have been age 60 or older.
As of Saturday, 1,552,057 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the state's online dashboard. Anyone age 16 and older is now eligible to sign up for vaccination appointments. For more information on where you can get vaccinated, click here.
Data show 370 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 92 being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 40 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's 328,529 confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 50,372 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
