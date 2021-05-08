LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Saturday confirmed 544 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and 19 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Saturday's update brings Kentucky to at least 338,558 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease since it was first reported in the state, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. Of the deaths reported Saturday, one was from the state's ongoing audit of death certificates.
The coronavirus has been a contributing factor in the deaths of at least 6,578 Kentuckians.
As of Saturday, 1,859,277 people had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet Saturday afternoon. Anyone 16 or older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. For more information on where you can get vaccinated, click here.
Responding to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says "sharp decline in cases" is projected by July, Beshear said he is "hoping we can eliminate all capacity restrictions by then."
"That is my expectation if we continue to do what's needed until that time," the governor said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.
Beshear on Thursday announced plans to allow for 75% capacity at events of less than 1,000 people by May 28. He also said events with more than 1,000 people can allow for 60% capacity starting on the same date.
"We are getting so close," Beshear said Thursday. "If you can just give me a little patience, we are coming up to a time when we can fully get out of this."
Data show 417 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday and 107 patients being treated in intensive care units. More than 40 virus patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 51,814 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
