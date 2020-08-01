LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped for a fourth consecutive day as state health officials reported 572 new cases and five additional deaths related to the respiratory disease on Saturday, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
The state's positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, currently sits at 5.22%, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. The rate dropped from 5.81% on Wednesday to 5.66% on Thursday to 5.43% on Friday.
The White House has recommended that the rate should be below 5% before containment measures are relaxed.
Jefferson County surpassed 7,000 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday with 152 new cases reported, according to Kentucky Public Health. Fayette County reported the second-most new cases with 43, and Warren County reported the third-most new cases with 32.
According to Kentucky Public Health, 602 individuals are hospitalized around the state with COVID-19, and 128 patients are being treated for the respiratory disease in intensive care units.
The five new virus-related deaths reported Saturday included 55-, 61- and 67-year-old men from Oldham County, an 81-year-old man from Jefferson County and an 84-year-old woman from Simpson County. The state's coronavirus death toll has risen to 740.
State health officials have processed at least 638,772 COVID-19 tests as of Saturday, according to the governor's office. There have been at least 30,723 coronavirus cases in Kentucky since the first reported case in March.
As of Saturday, at least 8,135 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.