LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State health officials confirmed 573 new COVID-19 cases and four additional virus-related deaths in Kentucky on Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced in a news release.
The state's positivity rate has risen from 5.51% on Wednesday and Thursday to 5.57% on Friday, the governor said.
"... what it suggests is that we are still in a very dangerous place where this virus could easily get out of control," Beshear said in the news release.
Twenty-one of the new cases reported Friday were children age 5 and younger, according to the governor's office.
The four new deaths reported Friday include a 73-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 62-year-old woman from Graves County, a 91-year-old man from Laurel County and a 53-year-old man from Pulaski County, Beshear said.
The governor also said he expects to announce new regulations for the state's restaurants and bars, including a 10 p.m. last-call curfew, on Monday.
"Expectations ought to be that capacity will increase again to 50%, but there will be some changes," Beshear said in the news release. "Especially in restaurants, we need people to still prioritize outdoor seating
"Bars and restaurants are both going to be expected to have their last item served at 10 p.m," he added. "Then there is going to be an hour to let people eat and drink and ultimately go home."
According to a report from Kentucky Public Health, 717 coronavirus patients are hospitalized throughout Kentucky, and 136 are being treated for the respiratory disease in intensive care units. At least 8,589 of the state's 33,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
