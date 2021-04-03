LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Saturday confirmed 587 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky alongside 20 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Of the virus-related deaths reported Saturday, 12 were tied to the state's ongoing audit of death certificates, according to a tweet from Gov. Andy Beshear, who said there will be no pandemic data reported Sunday "in observance of Easter."
In total, at least 6,149 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The state did not provide the ages, genders and home counties of the victims announced Saturday, but data from Kentucky Public Health shows more than half of the Kentuckians who have died from the virus have been age 60 or older.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, remained at 3% on Saturday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. The rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, the World Health Organization says. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.
Data show 368 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 89 being treated for the virus in intensive care units. Fifty patients were on ventilators.
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 1,424,889 Kentuckians had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Saturday. For COVID-19 vaccine information and locations in Kentucky, click here. For additional information about getting signed up to get vaccinated, click here or here.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's 326,208 confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 49,892 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
