LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Saturday confirmed 599 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and 13 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The update brings Kentucky to at least 331,221 cases of COVID-19 reported since it was first detected in the state, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. The virus has been a contributing factor in the deaths of at least 6,330 Kentuckians.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, dropped from 3.51% on Friday to 3.42% on Saturday, data show.
Of the 13 virus-related deaths reported Saturday, 10 were tied to the state's ongoing audit of death certificates, according to Kentucky Public Health. The state did not provide the ages, genders and home counties of the victims announced Saturday, but data show more than half of the Kentuckians who have died from the virus have been age 60 or older.
As of Saturday, 1,654,407 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the state's online dashboard. Anyone age 16 and older is now eligible to sign up for vaccination appointments. For more information on where you can get vaccinated, click here.
Data show 413 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 105 being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 40 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 50,735 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
