LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 1.7 million Kentuckians have received at least one doses of the COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.
Earlier this month, Beshear said once 2.5 million Kentuckians have had at least their first shot, capacity, curfew and distancing guidelines will go away for most venues, businesses, restaurants and bars that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons.
Beshear said 1,708,318 people have received at least the first dose.
"Now, fewer than 800,000 Kentuckians 16 and older need to sign up to receive their shot of hope in order for us to reach our goal and lift a lot more restrictions," Beshear said in a news release.
The state reported 607 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, along with 22 virus-related deaths, 17 of which were discovered through the state's audit of deaths from prior months to get a more comprehensive count of the death toll.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, decreased slightly to 3.26%.
There are currently 420 people hospitalized with the virus.
