LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 716 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and 17 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The update brings Kentucky to 6,476 coronavirus-related deaths reported since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office. Of the deaths announced Tuesday, the governor's office said seven were tied to the state's ongoing audit of death certificates.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, increased slightly from 3.15% on Monday to 3.17% on Tuesday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
As of Tuesday, 1,732,791 Kentuckians had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Beshear's office said in its news release.
Beshear, who on Tuesday toured and praised UPS' global air hub in Louisville for its efforts to distribute vaccine doses, again urged Kentuckians to get inoculated against the virus.
"It’s fast, it’s easy and it will help us save lives and get back to more of the activities we’ve missed over the past year," the governor said in a news release.
Anyone age 16 and older is now eligible to sign up for a vaccination appointment. For more information on where you can get vaccinated, click here.
Data show 397 Kentuckians hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19 and 103 patients being treated in intensive care units. More than 40 coronavirus patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's 334,152 confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 51,211 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
