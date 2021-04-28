LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 747 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and nine more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The update brings Kentucky to 6,485 coronavirus-related deaths reported since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, fell slightly from 3.17% on Tuesday to 3.11% on Wednesday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
As of Wednesday, 1,742,037 Kentuckians had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Beshear's office said in its news release. Anyone age 16 and older is now eligible to sign up for a vaccination appointment. For more information on where you can get vaccinated, click here.
"This week, I’ve visited a few of our state’s most unique vaccination sites – from a mobile clinic run out of an emergency management van that can meet people where they are, to a pop-up clinic at a professional soccer game," the governor said in the news release. "No matter where you are, there’s a convenient, and sometimes even fun, place where you can get your shot of hope, protect yourself and save lives."
Data show 434 Kentuckians hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19 and 119 patients being treated in intensive care units. More than 50 coronavirus patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's 334,624 confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 51,295 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
