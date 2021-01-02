LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported 8,739 new coronavirus cases and 75 more deaths in which the respiratory disease was a contributing factor between Thursday and Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
The state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, rose to 10.79% on Saturday after falling as low as 7.95% on Christmas Day, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
In the news release, Beshear's office said the rise in the positivity rate is "likely due to some labs and public testing sites being closed over the holiday, which increases the percentage of tests conducted in medical settings where patients are experiencing symptoms and suspect they have the virus."
"Every day we are reminded how fragile the progress we have made in defeating this virus really is," Beshear said in the news release. “We will wait and watch closely over the coming days and weeks to gauge the impact the holidays may have had on our recent success in slowing new case growth. With more vaccines arriving in 2021, we have a new sense of hope but right now we must all continue to do our part to stop this virus, including wearing a mask and avoiding large in-person gatherings."
The 75 virus-related deaths reported over the New Year's holiday brings Kentucky to 2,698 lives lost since COVID-19 was first reported in the state in March, according to the governor's office. Among the victims over the three-day span were six women, ages 73, 77, 79, 80, 90 and 96, and three men, ages 70, 72 and 87, from Jefferson County.
As of Saturday, 1,635 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the governor. More than 425 patients were being treated for the virus in intensive care units, while 211 were on ventilators.
Beshear's office provided the following breakdown of COVID-19 data from Thursday through Saturday:
Thursday, Dec. 31
- New cases: 4,145
- New deaths: 39
- Positivity rate: 9.89%
- Total deaths: 2,662
- Currently hospitalized: 1,627
- Currently in ICU: 432
- Currently on ventilator: 224
Friday, Jan. 1
- New cases: 3,124
- New deaths: 14
- Positivity rate: 10.32%
- Total deaths: 2,676
- Currently hospitalized: 1,671
- Currently in ICU: 423
- Currently on ventilator: 216
Saturday, Jan. 2
- New cases: 1,470
- New deaths: 22
- Positivity rate: 10.79%
- Total deaths: 2,698
- Currently hospitalized: 1,635
- Currently in ICU: 428
- Currently on ventilator: 211
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 273,971 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 37,273 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
