LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky’s governor urged people to keep following health guidance to combat COVID-19 as the state reported more than 900 new cases Wednesday and 27 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
"While our new cases have decreased dramatically since their peak in the commonwealth, these numbers are still too high,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
“We are close to the finish line but we can’t let up yet,” he added. “Keep masking up, keep social distancing and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Let’s see this through to the end of the fight.”
The state reported 963 new COVID-19 cases, lifting the number of total cases past 418,000 in Kentucky since the pandemic began. The state’s death toll from the virus reached at least 5,056.
Kentucky’s rate of positive cases declined to 3.73%, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
The state's vaccination dashboard shows 1,051,134 Kentuckians as of Wednesday had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
As of Wednesday, 441 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to health officials, while 109 were being treated in intensive care units. Sixty patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 418,372 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 48,882 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
