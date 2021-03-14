LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For a ninth consecutive week, Kentucky has reported a decline in new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday in a tweet.
The governor also said the state is "on track to mark 1 million vaccinations Monday."
State health officials confirmed 445 new coronavirus cases Sunday, alongside 16 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. Of the new cases, 75 were confirmed in Jefferson County.
Officials did not provide the ages, genders or hometowns of the COVID-19 victims announced Sunday. More than half of the state's 4,982 virus-related deaths have been residents age 70 and older, according to data from Kentucky Public Health.
Gov. Beshear announced nine straight week of declining #COVID19 cases, with 445 new cases reported Sunday. The Governor also shared 995,784 Kentuckians have been vaccinated, with the state on track to mark 1 million vaccinations Monday. https://t.co/8qrSMnTeMh pic.twitter.com/Ji4B92KzZ0— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 14, 2021
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, remained below 4% for the fifth consecutive day at 3.99% on Sunday.
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 995,784 Kentuckians as of Sunday had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Since Tuesday, March 9, the state has vaccinated 136,648 new people — which breaks last week's record of 127,110 new people.
As of Sunday, 488 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to health officials, while 118 were being treated in intensive care units. More than 60 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 416,215 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 48,674 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
