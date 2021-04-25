LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over the past seven days, Kentucky saw a nearly 14% decline in new COVID-19 cases reported from the week prior, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday in a tweet.
Health officials on Sunday reported 325 new coronavirus cases alongside 13 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to the governor's tweet. Of those deaths, nine were tied to the state's ongoing audit of death certificates.
The coronavirus has been a contributing factor in the deaths of at least 6,449 Kentuckians.
Gov. Beshear announced a 13.99% decrease in weekly reported cases from the week prior, with 325 new cases reported Sunday. The Governor urged Kentuckians to join the more than 1.7 million unique persons vaccinated by signing up for their #ShotofHope. https://t.co/8qrSMnTeMh pic.twitter.com/UgA1YrU4hK— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 25, 2021
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, decreased slightly from 3.21% on Saturday to 3.18% on Sunday.
As of Sunday, Beshear said 1,723,624 Kentuckians had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
Once 2.5 million Kentuckians have had at least their first shot, Beshear on April 12 said capacity, curfew and distancing guidelines will go away for most venues, businesses, restaurants and bars that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons.
Anyone age 16 and older is now eligible to sign up for a vaccination appointment. For more information on where you can get vaccinated, click here.
Data the governor shared Sunday show 381 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 99 patients being treated in intensive care units. More than 40 coronavirus patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's 333,000-plus confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 51,109 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
