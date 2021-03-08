LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky on Monday reported its lowest COVID-19 caseload in nearly six months.
Health officials confirmed 331 new coronavirus cases alongside 10 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, Gov. Andy Beshear said during a briefing from the state Capitol. That's the lowest single-day caseload since Sept. 14, according to the governor.
The virus-related deaths announced Monday bring Kentucky to 4,829 reported since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the state. Among the new victims were two men, ages 83 and 84, from Jefferson County, Beshear said.
The state's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, fell slightly from 4.12% on Sunday to 4.06% on Monday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Since Tuesday, March 2, Beshear said the state has administered vaccines to more than 113,800 new people — a weekly record. Last Monday, the governor said officials hoped to vaccinate 700,000 people during March.
"This is in many ways a race against time, against the (virus) variants," Beshear said. "If we can continue that downward trajectory while increasing the number of people vaccinated, then we can hopefully get to the end of this thing."
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 834,130 Kentuckians as of Monday had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Beshear said that's more than 25% of the state's eligible population.
Kentucky's Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack, addressed guidance released Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says Americans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.
With more documented cases of COVID-19 variants in the commonwealth, Stack urged Kentuckians to mask up, follow social distancing guidelines and take other health precautions while out in public until "we get everybody vaccinated."
"A real concern I think most public health professionals have is if people misinterpret this as, 'We don't have to pay attention to the virus and we don't have to do our masking and social distancing,'" Stack said. "That would be a mistake.
"If we do that, we run the risk of supercharging the pandemic when hopefully we should be getting near the end of the pandemic."
When it comes to vaccinated and unvaccinated people intermingling, Stack said Kentuckians should reference current state guidelines limiting gatherings to eight people from a maximum two households wearing masks and distancing.
"The new guidance released today is great news overall, but we still have to be careful," Stack said.
As of Monday, 539 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according Kentucky Public Health, while 161 were being treated in intensive care units. More than 80 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 411,040 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 48,174 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
