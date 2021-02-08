LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky on Monday reported its lowest daily total of new COVID-19 cases since late December but its 20th consecutive day of more than 30 deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
State health officials confirmed 40 more deaths related to COVID-19 alongside 1,003 new cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said during a briefing from the state Capitol in Frankfort.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, dropped from 7.97% on Sunday to 7.78% on Monday — the lowest it's been since Nov. 10, the governor said.
"The trends are all moving in the right direction, but that only happens from your hard work," Beshear said. "We have more people wearing masks. We have more people social distancing. We are having fewer large gatherings at homes and out in pubic. We must keep this up because we don't want to lose this progress."
Kentucky's death toll, however, continues to surge after the state surpassed 4,000 deaths Saturday. The state has reported 30 or more deaths in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor every day since Jan. 20. According to data from Kentucky Public Health, more than half of the 4,091 Kentuckians who have died from the virus have been age 70 or older.
Of the new cases reported Monday, 205 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to Kentucky Public Health. Data released Monday show 95 of the commonwealth's 120 counties were experiencing a "critical" spread of the virus, according to the governor.
As of Monday, 1,163 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state health officials, while 274 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 140 patients were on ventilators.
According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, 444,930 Kentuckians as of Monday had received the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus immunization — up from 442,858 on Sunday.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 378,793 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 44,961 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
This story will be updated.
