LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases and 34 more virus-related deaths Wednesday, but the state's rate of positive tests continued to decline.
The statewide positivity rate dropped from 3.94% on Tuesday to 3.93% on Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
"We still have far too many deaths reported today ... but I’m happy to see our positivity rate continue to decrease,” Beshear said in a news release. "This shows we’re stepping up to do what it takes to protect each other until we cross the finish line."
Kentucky achieved its highest vaccination total yet in the past week when 127,110 people were inoculated against COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 881,477 Kentuckians had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the state's vaccination dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 524 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health, while 138 were being treated in intensive care units. More than 70 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 412,924 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 48,344 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.