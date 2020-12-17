LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported a record 54 deaths in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said during a briefing from the state Capitol.
Thursday's single-day death toll tops a previous record of 37 set Dec. 2 and brings Kentucky to 2,316 deaths reported since the pandemic began. Among the victims were two men, ages 47 and 87, and two women, ages 82 and 97, from Jefferson County, according to the governor.
"That hurts to read," Beshear said after listing the victims reported Thursday by age and county. "But it doesn't hurt nearly as bad as these families are right now. This is a tough way to pass, not being able to be close to family, and it's even tougher to mourn. So let's be there for there for these families and let's recommit to do the right thing so there are fewer families that go through this."
Kentucky reported 3,349 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Of the new cases, 475 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Beshear said the state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, fell slightly from 8.57% on Wednesday to 8.45% on Thursday.
As of Thursday, 1,817 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Kentucky Public Health. More than 430 patients were being treated in intensive care units, and 254 were on ventilators.
Beshear said the state is in line to receive 27,300 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine between Dec. 20-26. Most of the doses will be sent to residents and staff at long-term care facilities, according to the governor, who said the size of the second shipment was lower than he anticipated based on the first shipment of 38,025.
"The speed at which we can vaccinate long-term care, the speed at which we can get back to something like normal, depends on the amount of the vaccine that we get," Beshear said. "It's by and large out of our control, but I want to make sure that I am transparent when we receive numbers about what we'll get and if they're changed on us."
Once Moderna's vaccine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Beshear said Kentucky should receive an initial shipment of 76,700 doses between Dec. 20-26 and 33,800 doses between Dec. 27-31. Government advisers met Thursday for a public review of the vaccine's safety and effectiveness and are expected to endorse it.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 234,021 confirmed cases reported since March, 33,666 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
This story may be updated.
