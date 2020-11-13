LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported a record 3,173 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 25 new deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
Of the new cases reported Friday, 630 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Beshear said the state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, rose from 8.29% on Thursday to 8.68% on Friday, the highest it has been since May.
"This is the toughest spot we've been in so far," the governor said in the news release. "Please follow those red zone county recommendations and school recommendations. You must do your part. If you are not wearing a mask, you are putting yourself at personal risk. We cannot let this escalation continue. Everybody's got to pull their weight."
The 25 deaths reported Friday bring Kentucky's COVID-19 death toll to 1,647 since March, according to the governor's office. Among the victims were two women, ages 71 and 92, from Bullitt County and a 65-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man from Hardin County.
As of Friday, 1,358 Kentuckians were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, 307 patients were being treated in intensive care units and 147 were on a ventilator, according to the governor's office. Hospitalizations increased by 47 from Thursday, while the number of patients in ICUs rose by eight.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 132,844 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported since March, at least 23,872 patients (18%) have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.