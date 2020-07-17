LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky reported its third-highest daily tally of new coronavirus infections on Friday with 531 cases.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the state’s uptick in cases – the second-highest daily total was Tuesday (576) – is worrisome, but he is “relieved” that the Kentucky Supreme Court stopped lower court judges from temporarily invalidating his COVID-19 executive orders, including a requirement that most people wear masks in public places.
Beshear said the mask order, which went into effect last week, may help lower reported infections in about two weeks because of the typical delay between people contracting the virus and their developing symptoms and getting a test result.
“The world that we have these 531 cases from is a world that is at least ten days old,” Beshear said. “That’s why we want everybody to wear a facial covering. Hopefully it means 14 days from now, we see very different numbers.”
Kentucky’s average rate of positive tests over the past seven days is 4.19%, according to the state health department. Beshear said more actions may need to be taken if the rate goes over 5%.
Kentucky's single-day high for new cases was May 5 at 625, but that day's results included more than 300 infections from a state prison where all results were reported the same day.