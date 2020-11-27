LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported 1,747 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor on Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
The governor's office didn't release information Thursday, but on Friday, it reported Thursday's 3,870 news cases (a single-day record in Kentucky) and 32 new deaths. Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Boone counties all reported more than 100 cases Thursday. Jefferson County reported 755 alone.
Of the new cases reported Friday, 493 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
“These new case reports are truly alarming," Beshear said in the news release. "Please be careful when you’re shopping and consider safer options, like purchasing gifts online for delivery or curbside pick-up. Wash your hands, stay six feet apart from other shoppers and wear a mask at all times. Now is the time we need everyone to buckle down, stay strong and stop this surge in cases.”
Beshear said the state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, fell from 8.88% on Wednesday to 8.85% on Friday.
The four deaths reported Friday bring Kentucky's toll to 1,871 since March. Among the victims were a 64-year-old woman and 91-year-old man from Henderson County as well as a 61-year-old woman and 83-year-old woman from Monroe County.
As of Friday, 1,714 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, 390 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units and 216 virus patients were on ventilators, according to the governor's office.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 171,755 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported since March, at least 27,866 (16.2%) have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
