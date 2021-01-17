LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday said Kentucky saw a decline in weekly cases while reporting 2,362 new infections alongside 34 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
"This week saw more than 3,700 fewer cases than last week, with more than 23,050 reported," the governor said in a tweet.
Since Monday, Jan. 10, however, the state has reported 226 deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor. On the year, there have already been 465 coronavirus-related deaths.
The state did not provide additional information about the new virus-related deaths reported Sunday. According to data from Kentucky Public Health, more than half of the 3,127 Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19 were ages 70 or older.
Of the new cases reported Sunday, 350 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to Kentucky Public Health. As of Saturday, data shows 119 of the state's 120 counties were experiencing a "critical" spread of the virus.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, fell from 11.74% on Saturday to 11.49% on Sunday, the governor said in a tweet. The rate has been trending downward since reaching 12.45% on Jan. 10 — the highest it has been since May.
As of Sunday, 1,602 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, the governor said, while 410 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 210 patients were on ventilators.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health's vaccine dashboard, at least 190,547 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered as of Friday.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 326,675 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 40,627 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
