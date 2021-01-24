LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials reported 35 more deaths in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor on Sunday alongside 2,018 new cases.
Since Monday, Jan. 18, the state has reported 294 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. That's 68 more deaths than the 226 that were reported between Jan. 10-17.
The state did not provide additional information about the new virus-related deaths reported Sunday. According to data from Kentucky Public Health, more than half of the 3,421 Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19 were age 70 or older.
At 1%, Kentucky's COVID-19 mortality rate is lower than the national rate of 1.7% and the world rate of 2.2%, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet Saturday.
"This is a testament to providing education to Kentuckians about this virus, and it’s a testament to our health care workers," Beshear said in the tweet. "You’ve done your commonwealth and your country proud."
Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate remained below 11% for the third day in a row. The positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, fell for a sixth consecutive day from 10.56% on Saturday to 10.24% on Sunday — the lowest it has been in 2021.
Health care professionals as of Friday had administered 267,577 doses of coronavirus vaccine statewide, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health's vaccination dashboard. Beshear on Jan. 21 said the state is in line to receive roughly 57,000 vaccine doses over the next week.
Currently, those eligible for vaccination in Kentucky include health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, first responders, K-12 educators and anyone age 70 and older.
Beshear on Jan. 14 said the state plans to have regional mass vaccination centers online Feb. 1 through a partnership with Kroger. He said the locations of the centers will be announced Thursday, Jan. 28, when appointments will begin to be accepted.
In recent days, however, Beshear said Kentucky's vaccination capacity is outpacing the amount of doses it is receiving from the federal government.
"This is a good sign, but it also points out to what our challenge is going to be moving forward," he said on Jan. 21.
"... The supply simply isn't there. We can't give vaccines we don't have."
Of the new cases reported Sunday, 346 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to Kentucky Public Health. Data released Sunday show 114 of Kentucky's 120 counties were experiencing a "critical" spread of the virus.
As of Sunday, 1,540 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Kentucky Public Health, while 371 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 210 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 346,586 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 41,660 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
