LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky surpassed 200,000 total coronavirus cases reported since March with 2,567 new infections confirmed Sunday, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
Of the new cases reported Sunday, 446 were confirmed in Jefferson County, Kentucky Public Health said in a report.
"These are difficult numbers, having passed 200,000 cases and earlier this week passing 2,000 deaths," Beshear said in the news release. "And now this is our highest week to date. However, in the data there is some potentially good news: While this is our highest week ever, the rate of growth does appear to be slowing.
"In other words, our increase from the last couple of weeks is less than what we have been seeing," the governor continued. "Certainly, our hope is that we are slowing down this train and are moving at least to a new plateau. We’ll have to watch in the coming week if we do have that Thanksgiving surge or if the majority of our families kept it small this year."
The governor also announced 10 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, bringing the state's death toll to 2,072 since the pandemic began. Among the victims Sunday were two women, ages 69 and 71, from Jefferson County.
The state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, fell from 9.80% on Saturday to 9.75% on Sunday, Beshear's office said in the news release. Of Kentucky's 120 counties, 113 were experiencing a "critical" spread of the virus, according to data Saturday from the Department of Public Health.
As of Sunday, 1,673 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the governor's office. More than 400 patients were being treated for the virus in intensive care units, while 214 were on ventilators.
"The imminent distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming weeks should help put this pandemic in the past, but the coming weeks remain critical and come with sacrifices,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, in a statement. "We must make good decisions every day and protect fellow Kentuckians by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home if we are sick. Doing so will save lives."
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 200,632 confirmed cases of reported since March, more than 30,000 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.