LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday announced the creation of a fund to develop a permanent monument for the state’s COVID-19 victims.
Beshear made the announcement during a memorial service commemorating the one-year anniversary of Kentucky’s first COVID-19 case. It was held in front of the Capitol, where the lawn was covered in small American flags, one for each of the Kentuckians who have died from the virus.
"We must never become numb to what these represent or the staggering number of flags," Beshear said. Those who died were "unique and irreplaceable human beings."
Several family members of victims spoke about those they have lost, often tearing up as they recounted the lives of firefighters, pastors and school workers killed by the virus.
Beshear said this anniversary is also one of hope, with the state now vaccinating tens of thousands of people each day. According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 813,675 Kentuckians as of Saturday had received the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus immunization.
All qualified adults who want to be vaccinated should be able to get a vaccine by the end of May, he said.
Kentucky reports 840 new cases, 52 more deaths
Health officials confirmed 840 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday alongside 52 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, Beshear said in a tweet.
The state's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, dropped from 4.25% on Friday to 4% on Saturday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Officials did not provide the ages, genders or hometowns of the 52 COVID-19 victims announced Saturday. More than half of the state's 4,806 virus-related deaths have been residents age 70 and older, according to data from Kentucky Public Health.
As of Saturday, 591 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to health officials, while 171 were being treated in intensive care units. More than 70 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 410,184 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 48,131 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
